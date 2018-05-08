’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Trailer: Hannah Returns & Haunts Clay After Her Tragic Suicide

The trailer for ’13 Reasons Why’ season 2 has arrived. The first full-length teaser for the highly-anticipated season features the return of Hannah and a new mystery.

These words are going to haunt Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette): “Hannah wasn’t the only one.” In the opening moments of the 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer, Clay finds a polaroid that has that message written on the back. “What are you going to do about that?” Hannah’s ghost asks Clay. Did you just get chills? I just got chills.

Something happened at a party, and someone wants justice. While someone else wants to keep what happened buried. But nothing stays buried at Liberty High. In the aftermath of Hannah’s death, the truth about Bryce (Justin Prentice) is going to come out. Someone spray paints “rapist” on his locker. There will be a trial about Hannah’s death.

The trailer ends with Clay making a shocking declaration: “I can’t count on anyone else anymore. I have to do this myself.” Justin tells him that he’s not alone. “No one is going to get justice for her,” Clay says. When he pulls out a gun, there’s Hannah (Katherine Langford). The trailer’s final scene features Clay screaming at Hannah. This season is going to wreck us all.

The cast and crew finished filming season two at the end of 2017, executive producer Selena Gomez revealed on Instagram. “And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming,” Selena wrote. The first season of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series featured the brutal and heartbreaking suicide of Hannah Baker. Just because Hannah is dead doesn’t mean her story is over. Katherine will be reprising her role in the second season.

Fans will get to see different perspectives in season two, instead of just Clay and Hannah’s. Hannah told her story through a series of cassette tapes. Don’t expect to see the tapes continue. Showrunner Brian Yorkey told EW that the tapes have been retired, but there will be “a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google.”

Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Brandon Flynn, Tommy Dorfman, Alisha Boe, Kate Walsh, Michele Selene Ang, Christian Navarro, and Brian d’Arcy James are all returning. Anne Winters, Samantha Logan, Ben Lawson, Allison Miller, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, and Kelli O’Hara have joined the show as new characters. The new season drops May 18.