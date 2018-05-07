Nakesha Ward: 5 Things On The Woman 2 Chainz Proposed To At The Met Gala

Awww! 2 Chainz just made the 2018 Met Gala extra special! He got down on one knee and offered a ring to his wife Nakesha Ward on the red carpet! Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper’s better half!

What a beautiful moment! Georgia rapper 2 Chainz just decided to make the 2018 Met Gala unforgettable for him and his family! He got down on one knee and presented his wife Nakesha Ward with a new huge rock! Naturally, everyone nearby stopped what they were doing and watched the would-be proposal! Sure they’re already married but we’re loving the gesture! In light of this exciting news, let’s learn a bit more about Nakesha and her history with Chainz!

1) Kesha met the rapper while he was still a struggling club act in the summer of 2006. She’s slightly younger than the 40-year-old rapper but nailing down an exact age is tough because she’s extra private with her personal life. However every once in a while fans are treated to a glimpse of the couple together! Like in the fall of 2017 when they posed for a photo before heading to a wedding together.

2) He proposed to her at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2013. They were married later that year.

2 Chainz proposed on the red carpet and she said yes! #MetGala2018 pic.twitter.com/Zibr8Vauxw — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 7, 2018

3) They have 3 children together, 2 daughters and a son. The girls are named Heaven and Harmony. In 2015, he and Kesha welcomed a baby boy that they named Halo, which we totally love!

4) She is extremely private for someone who’s been with a famous rapper for 12 years. While their kiddos often show up on Chainz’s social media accounts, she rarely does. Moreover, all of her social media is set to private. Perhaps all the secrecy is how they’ve managed to make things work?!

5) Nakesha is career woman who’s passionate about children’s well-being and giving back! She’s the owner of A Gift From Heaven, a preschool and childcare facility located in Atlanta, Georgia. She’s also the president of the TRU Foundation, a charity that she and her husband founded in order to help their city and community thrive.