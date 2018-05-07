Eric Schneiderman: 5 Things On The Attorney General Accused Of Sexual Harassment & Abuse

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is accused of sexual harassment and abuse by 4 woman. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

In a shocking new story, 4 woman accuse New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of both physical abuse and sexual harassment. These women “accuse Schneiderman of having subjected them to non-consensual physical violence. All have been reluctant to speak out, fearing reprisal. But two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, have talked to The New Yorker on the record, because they feel that doing so could protect other women.” Here’s what you need to know about Schneiderman amid this fresh controversy.

1) He is a native New Yorker; he grew up in the city and attended Trinity School where he graduated in 1972. Afterward, he attended Amherst College and finally Harvard Law School. He began his legal career as a clerk in the Southern District of New York. Soon after, he joined K&L Gates, a prestigious international law firm.

2) Schneiderman was married from 1990-1996. His ex-wife’s name is Jennifer Cunningham. They have a daughter together, Catherine Schneiderman.

3) In 1998, he was elected to the 31st District of the New York State Senate. He was reelected 5 times from 2000 to 2008. During this time, he was a key sponsor to the Rockefeller Drug Law, which passed in 2009. In it, funds are allocated to find other solutions to imprisonment for drug-related crimes.

4) He took office as the New York Attorney General in 2010. During his time in office, he heavily crusaded against fraud. He also famously filed the $40 million civil lawsuit against now-President Donald Trump for Trump University, a for-profit education course in real estate which was faced accusations of illegal business practices. In 2014, a New York judge found Trump personally liable for violating education laws.

5) Following the disturbing allegations leveled against Schneiderman, he released a statement denying any wrong-doing. “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” the statement posted on Twitter read. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”