Christiana Danielle: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘Voice’ Contestant

Christiana Danielle has one incredible voice that will take your breath away. As the competition heats up on ‘The Voice,’ here’s what you need to know about the frontrunner!

1. Christiana, 22, thought she would never sing again after a mysterious throat virus. At one point, Christiana thought her singing career might be over after she had to go in for emergency surgery on her throat, according to her Voice bio page. She was told she would never sing again. But that wasn’t the end for her. Christiana did end up getting her voice back!

2. Her dad encouraged her to audition for the show. She was initially scared to audition for The Voice, but her dad wasn’t going to let her miss out on such an incredible opportunity. “My dad has been encouraging me to sing ever since I was little,” she said, according to Idol Chatter. “He completely called my bluff. So I went down to St. Louis, and the rest is history.” She’s currently on Team Alicia Keys and definitely has what it takes to win it all!

3. She recently got her degree! She now has a degree in social work and wants to “bring awareness to mental health issues and the power of music to underserved communities.”

4. She grew up listening to gospel music. She would sing in churches, hospitals, youth centers, and facilities for the elderly.

5. She won the instant save! During the May 1 episode, Christiana was in the bottom two with Team Adam Levine’s Sharane Calister. They had to go head-to-head on stage for the instant save, which is determined by fan voting on Twitter. In the end, Christiana got another chance to sing again on The Voice. Christiana and the rest of the top 10 will perform for a place in the semi-finals on May 7. Stay tuned on HollywoodLife for the latest on The Voice season 14!