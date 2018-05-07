Tristan Thompson’s Ex Isn’t Surprised He Reportedly Cheated On Khloe: ‘It Was Only A Matter Of Time’

While the rest of us didn’t see it coming, Jordan Craig had an inkling that Tristan Thompson would repeat history with Khloe Kardashian! Here’s why his ex isn’t surprised over his alleged cheating!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship woes didn’t surprise one person in particular — his ex and mother of his first child, Jordan Craig. “Jordan has only ever wanted to handle herself with class when it came to Tristan. But, in her mind, she knew that it was only a matter of time before Tristan broke Khloe’s heart,” a source close to Craig tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordan has always been tight-lipped about Tristan‘s behavior after he left her while she was pregnant with their son Prince. But, she’s seen this type of behavior before from Tristan, and as a woman, she’s sad for Khloe because she knows this feeling all too well. Jordan knows that how you get them is how you’ll lose them, and Tristan was with her before he left for Khloe. So at the very least, Jordan is disappointed in Tristan because she hoped being with Khloe would have at least matured him a bit more as a man.”

As you may know, before Thompson started dating Khloe, he was in a relationship with Craig, who eventually gave birth to his first child, a son, Prince. Khloe and Tristan got together in September 2016, while Craig was pregnant. She later gave birth in December 2016. When he started dating Khloe, Thompson was criticized for “leaving his pregnant ex” for his high profile relationship with Khloe. However, it’s still unclear if Thompson was still in a romantic relationship with Jordan when he got involved with Khloe. As our source says, Jordan has always remained quiet about her relationship with Thompson.

Fast forward to April 2018, and Thompson is caught on camera appearing to cheat on Khloe multiple times while she was pregnant with their first child. Again, Thompson was dragged online for “repeating history,” with many comparing his relationship with Khloe to mirroring his past romance with Craig. Photos and video footage showed Thompson getting close with multiple women on April 10. Just two days after the scandal broke, Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. While Thompson was present for the birth, it was unclear if he and Khloe were going to remain a couple.

However, when photos of Khloe and Tristan out to lunch on May 4 in Cleveland emerged, it was clear they are trying to salvage their relationship. The next day, Khloe was photographed at Thompson’s NBA Playoff game against the Raptors on May 5, where Cleveland took a 3-0 series lead in the Conference Semifinals. Right now, Khloe and Tristan are still living together in Cleveland with their baby girl. The two, along with Jordan have yet to directly address the scandal.