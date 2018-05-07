Tessa Thompson Channels ‘Ragnarok’ Style With Incredible Met Gala Fashion

Tessa Thompson paid homage to her ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ character while making her Met Gala debut! She gave major gladiator vibes with her makeup and beaded black gown. See her look here!

Tessa Thompson, 34, didn’t just honor the 2018 Met Gala’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination with her red carpet ensemble — she also payed homage to Thor: Ragnarok! The actress gave us major Valkyrie vibes with her beauty look, which consisted of white eyeliner and perfectly placed dots on her chin and down her back. As any Marvel fan would know, Tessa’s superhero counterpart also rocks white markings on her face, as well as black armor. While the actress left the knight look for Zendaya, she did opt for a beaded black gown with matching choker. Think warrior, but formal. Hey, Ragnarok was her first Marvel movie, so it’s only fitting to reference it at her first Met Ball!

Tessa sure is turning heads tonight with her impeccable style — but it’s not the first time she’s caught someone’s eye. Usher reportedly got pretty flirty with the Westworld star at a VIP afterparty following the Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther in January, according to a Page Six report from March. When she walked away from him, he even “followed like a puppy looking for more attention,” an insider claimed. “He was attached at the hip” and “seemed in pursuit of Thompson all night,” sources said.

