Taylor Swift Surprises 2,000 Foster Kids & Families With Special Invites To Tour Rehearsal

With just days to go ahead of her biggest tour yet, Taylor Swift took time to give foster kids in Arizona a special show during her final dress rehearsal. See the sweet pics here.

Taylor Swift, 28, is constantly making sure to give back to her fans, and she was at it again on May 5! The singer was in the final stages of preparing for her Reputation stadium tour, and she invited 2,000 VERY special guests to the dress rehearsal in Arizona. The invitees, who were carefully chosen, were foster children and their families. They not only got a chance to see Taylor’s show days before opening night, but they were also treated to pizza and other goodies, then got to spend quality time with the 28-year-old and even take a group photo with her!

“Thank you Taylor Swift for an amazing night,” one mom wrote on Instagram. “She gave the girls a huge hug and said, “I hope I get to see you again at my next concert!” On cloud 9.” Another added, “A night my girls and I will always remember — meeting Taylor Swift! Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans. Your show is amazing — you and your team have done an incredible job!” For many of the kids, it was their first time ever attending a concert, which made the moment even more special.

This wasn’t Taylor’s only good deed in Arizona, though — she also paid a special visit to an eight-year-old fan who was hospitalized and unable to make opening night of the tour. “Taylor took time out of her busy, busy schedule and sat down on the bed next to Isabella,” the young girl’s mom confirmed to People. “She brought her a bag with goodies from her tour. She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honored that her music helped her.”

Taylor has been hard at work preparing for this tour for months, and we’ll finally get a glimpse at what she’s been working on when the show kicks off in Glendale, Arizona on May 8. These final days of preparation are crucial, but, as always, Taylor had her fans at the front of her mind while gearing up for the show. So sweet!