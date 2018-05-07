SZA Channels Glinda From ‘Oz’ At The Met Gala: See Her Plunging Gown & Cane

Slay, SZA! The Grammy-nominated singer stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in a plunging, pale pink Versace number that you must see! And, we got major ‘Wizard of Oz’ vibes after seeing her Glinda-inspired number!

SZA, 27, looked like she stepped off the set of The Wizard of Oz when she hit the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7! The Grammy-nominated singer stunned in a plunging, pale pink Versace number with an exaggerated tule to accompany this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She channeled Oz‘s Glinda character using a black cane as an accessory with a gold headpiece atop her signature curly locks. Check out her head-to-toe look below!

The “Broken Clocks” singer showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s most prominent red carpet, solo, as her breathtaking look was all she needed. However, we would’ve loved to see her mother and grandmother, who both accompanied her to the 2018 Grammys red carpet back in January.

The 2018 Met Gala will be hosted by none other than Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Winter, 68, along with co-chairs Rihanna, 30, Amal Clooney, 40, and Donatello Versace, 63, who will splitting her hosting duties, as she will be dressing a slew of stars tonight. Alaïa, Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, John Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Lauren, Balenciaga, Moschino, Christian Lacroix, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Rodarte, Valentino and of course Versace are among the designers who are set to be featured on tonight’s red carpet.

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.