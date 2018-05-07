Selena Gomez Vs. Solange: Who Rocked The Bronze Smokey Eye & Nude Lip Best At The Met Gala?

Their outfits couldn’t have been more different, but Selena Gomez and Solange Knowles had the same idea when it came to makeup at the Met Gala! Who did bronze smokey eyes better?

Are you loving or loathing this look, HollywoodLifers? Both Selena Gomez and Solange Knowles went over the top with their outfits at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, and opted to keep their makeup a little more muted. But that doesn’t mean it was boring — quite the opposite! What they had in common was a perfect, bronze smokey eye with powdery black liner. Classic, and yet something nobody else on that red carpet tried to replicate. Of course, with two women as unique as Solange and Selena, they both had different takes on the style.

Selena’s dress for the gala was pillowy soft layers of beige tulle and gauze, with a massive train and triangle top. Classic, and sweet! Rather than going with a bright red lip or something more severe, her makeup artist packed on tons of bronze glitter for a statement lid that didn’t overwhelm her outfit. That all-over bronze almost did, but we digress. The eyeshadow was blended out with what appears to be black kohl liner. This was such a fun look!

As for Solange, her bronze eye was more subdued. When your outfit consists of a headscarf, massive crown and a voluminous dress, you definitely let the outfit do the talking. But like Selena, Solange went for that fierce bronze shade with heavy black liner. Both women also went with a nude lip, too! (Almost) barefaced and beautiful! You wouldn’t expect someone to go totally makeup free at the Oscars of fashion, right? For more of the most incredible beauty looks from the 2018 Met Gala, take a look at the gallery attached to this post. There are so many to choose from!