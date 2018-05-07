Rihanna Thinks Her Billionaire Boyfriend Is More Of A Man Than Drake Ever Was

Shots fired! Rihanna threw some major shade at Drake, saying he wasn’t a man worth her time, unlike her current boyfriend. She, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, thinks Hassan Jameel is a ‘real man,’ while all her exes are just little ‘boys.’

There are plenty of reasons why Rihanna, 30, has fallen for Hassan Jameel. First, there are his dashing good looks. There’s also the fact that he’s a billionaire, so she doesn’t have to worry about him trying to spend her money. There’s also the fact that he owns his own soccer league and Rihanna is a noted football fan. However, what really has Rihanna tripping head over heels for her Saudi stud is the one thing he has that her other exes – namely, Drake, 31, — lack, and that’s maturity. “Rihanna has nothing against Drake but when she compares him to Hassan there’s just no competition,” a friend of Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Hassan is the full package. He’s a man and in her eyes, Drake is still a boy.”

Ouch. “She feels like a lot of what Drake does and says isn’t always sincere,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, saying that a lot of Drake’s posturing and profiling is “for show and attention.” However, with Hassan, the insider says it’s the opposite. “Nothing is for show. He doesn’t ever crave or need attention. If anything, he runs from attention and that is a huge turn on for Rihanna. She loves that she never has to wonder if Hassan is doing something for the cameras or to get more fans. To her that’s a real man versus a boy.”

Damn. Cue the ‘Supa Hot Fire! / reaction’ gif. Rihanna threw some classy shade – the worst kind – when she took the high road while talking with Vogue. During the conversation, without naming any of her current or former exes, she said she finally found someone who was “worth” her personal time. Meaning that Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown and anyone else she’s ever been romantically linked to was just a mere distraction, whereas Hassan is the main show.

Speaking of Breezy, he’s not handling the fact that Rihanna has moved on from him (surprise, surprise.) With the two talking marriage, and the possibility that Rihanna will relocate to Paris to be closer to him, Chris is shook. Chris still has “regrets” with how things ended between them, and with every passing day, the chances of him reuniting with her get lower and lower. If Rihanna decided to make this “man” her husband, Chris will be left “devastated.”