Rihanna Vs. Sarah Jessica Parker: Whose Sky-High Head Piece Was Better At Met Gala?

Talk about two awesome showstoppers! Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker showed up to the 2018 Met Gala on May 7 with sky-high head pieces, and we can’t get over them.

There was a serious head piece face-off between Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker during this year’s Met Gala event on May 7, and based on the chatter we’re seeing on social media, fans are having a tough time deciding whose look was better. As we previously told you, Rihanna walked the carpet in a Pope-inspired Maison Margiela embellished outfit… one that featured an intricate headpiece and insane cape. But was her headpiece better than Sarah’s? Sarah showed up to the event in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit with a massive tabernacle on her head. When discussing her look, she told E! News, “One can only do your best.” And that she does — year after year. But was her look better than Rihanna’s? We can’t decide.

Obviously, since this is the Met Gala, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to show up with a look that everyone ends up talking about for years and years to come. For example, we never forgot about Taylor Swift‘s platinum blonde bob and vampy lip — it was the edgiest look we had ever seen on her at that point, which was in 2016. And Jaden Smith was the talk of social media in 2017, when he carried his hair on the red carpet after cutting it off.

Also, remember Beyonce‘s high ponytail look from 2015? Believe it or not, it was a last minute decision. Her hairstylist, Neil Farinah, told Us Weekly in 2015, “We were in the elevator on the way down, and she looks at me and says ‘Neal, I want to change my hair, will you change my hair?’ She says, ‘You have 5 minutes.’ And I said, ‘Girl, what do you want me to do with the hair?’ And she wanted a high ponytail.”

Well, we can now add Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker to the list of the best beauty trends ever in the history of Met Gala! See more looks in our photo gallery above.