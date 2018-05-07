Rihanna Fans Say She Should Be ‘The Next Pope’ After Wearing Epic Headpiece To Met Gala– Tweets

Rihanna came to slay! The singer certainly turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala in her Pope-inspired ensemble, and Twitter is freaking out. See their reactions here!

Rihanna is the QUEEN of the Met. The 30-year-old singer made quite an entrance on May 7 in her Pope-inspired Maison Margiela embellished outfit. She embodied the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination with her intricate headpiece and insane cape. Plus, she showed some major skin with a sexy min-dress underneath. And, can we talk about the shoes?! Needless to say she KILLED the carpet, and Twitter is going bananas. “White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has placed Francis as pontiff,” one fan reacted. I mean who knew Rihanna could steal the Pope’s swag?!

Clearly, people are living for Rihanna’s look, and we aren’t surprise. I mean she is co-host this year. “#MetGala every year Rihanna shows the girls how it’s done,” another fan tweeted. But, our favorite fan reaction of all has to be “Ariana Grande was right God is a woman and her name is Rihanna.” How epic?! Now, we’re just curious to know what Pope Francis thinks about it all! Being that this is Rihanna’s eighth Met, we have to say she’s only getting better.

White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018

Looking back, it’s safe to say she’s never had a dull moment. If you recall, Rihanna stunned at the 2015 Met in a bright yellow, fur-trimmed Gui Pei creation, with a beautiful train. Then, at the 2017 met she kept everyone on their toes with a vibrant Commes des Garçons. Take a look at the memes above!