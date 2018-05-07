Rihanna: Why Her Fans Have Vowed To Stop Shaving After Wild Instagram Pic

Who says you need silky smooth legs throughout summer? Not RiRi! A recent photo of her unshaven legs has prompted an amazing response from her fans!

Rihanna is the always the one setting trends, not following them, so when she posted a photo of herself with her legs on display, enjoying the hot sun, it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the fact her legs were not shaved. Some of her followers were so inspired by RiRi’s choice to go bare-legged and NOT shave, they vowed to stop shaving altogether. “IF RIHANNA DOESNT SHAVE HER LEGS IM NOT GONNA SHAVE MY LEGS,” one fan wrote on Twitter, after the sun picked up her remnants of her leg hair in the photo. “if Rihanna can have leg hair bitch so can I!!! I’m lit!” another excitedly wrote. As pop culture has it, stars would normally be “called out” for not shaving, but, as Marie Claire put it, this is Rihanna — she can do no wrong. And, who says women have to have silky smooth legs at all times? That’s just an impossible standard to live up to, and if it takes RiRi showing off her stubble to normalize leg hair, then so be it. As one fan put it, “Seeing Rihanna post bikini pics with hairy legs gives me life like YESSS sorry I don’t have time to shave everyday like society wants me to.”

These sunny, makeup free shots come days before Rihanna is set to co-chair the Met Gala in New York City. The singer posed for Vogue magazine, where she discussed her past relationships, and praised her current beau Hassan Jameel. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she told the mag, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Aw! RiRi also touched on sending body-positive messages to her fans and followers, as she did when she showed off her unshaven legs. “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.” And we love her for all she is!

when u can’t wait for summer. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

