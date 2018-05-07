Another year, another win for Paris Jackson at the Met Gala. Paris was a vision of beauty at the May 7 event as she strolled the red carpet in warm sienna. See the details of her dress here!

After making her Met Gala debut in 2017, Paris Jackson returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018 to stun again. All eyes were on the model, and how could they not be when she looked that glamorous? Paris rocked a bespoke Stella McCartney gown in the most beautiful burnt sienna color. Her dress featured intricate silk pleats in the skirt and delicate draping over her chest. Honestly, it was all very old Hollywood glamour — specifically the late 1920s, 1930s — especially when paired with her vintage, ornate tiara. Your average royal isn’t usually covered in tattoos, but we’re of the belief that Paris should totally be the next Disney princess in this ensemble!

We really didn’t think Paris could top her 2017 look. For her first Met Gala, Paris played it safe but oh-so chic in a black, tea-length dress from Calvin Klein and designer Raf Simons (Paris was their guest for the event). The satin, belted number had a small cutout right underneath her chest that showed a sliver of skin and tiny bit of underboob. The high neckline and conservative length played in perfect contrast with her bleached hair and tattoos. Her stylist Karla Welch called the dress “a very different and modern look for Paris.”

Paired with strappy black heels, the whole thing was a total win! Same goes for 2018. Those Saint Laurent platforms she rocked this year were spectacular! Now, we cannot wait to see what she turns up in for the 2019 Met Gala. She’s totally going to top herself again!