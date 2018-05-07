Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Only Smiling For 1 Reason After John Cena Split — See Touching Photo

It’s been a rough few weeks for Nikki Bella in the aftermath of her breakup from John Cena, but she’s getting through it thanks to one very special person. See her latest post about it here.

Nikki Bella has been spending extra time with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and niece, Birdie Danielson, in the weeks since her split from John Cena. The pro wrestler took to Instagram on May 6 to post a photo of herself kissing little Birdie on the cheek with the caption, “Wouldn’t know how to smile without my Little Bird.” Obviously, being able to bond with the baby, who turns one on May 9, has been helpful for Nikki during this incredible difficult time. After all, she and John announced their decision to split just weeks before their scheduled wedding on May 5, so it has not been easy.

Clearly, Nikki and John were both feeling some sadness on the weekend of their planned nuptials. The day before the scheduled ceremony, Nikki posted quite an emotional quote on Instagram. “Chin up princess or the crown slips,” her post read. Meanwhile, John tweeted an inspiring message about never giving up, no matter how low you were feeling. They’ve both managed to keep busy since the April breakup, though, with John focusing on his wrestling and acting career, and Nikki working on her and Brie’s clothing line and wine collection.

In their statement about the breakup, Nikki and John kept things generic, assuring fans that they still have a great amount of “love and respect” for each other. However, as HollywoodLife and various other outlets have reported, it was the pair’s different opinions about starting a family that really caused them to end things. While Nikki has always wanted kids of her own, John did not want children of his own.

“John acted more and more like he was doing [Nikki] a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” a source told People. “All the subtle and not-so-suble ways he kept referencing what hard work it was to be in a relationship, all the ways he never wanted to change, how they didn’t need to see each other that often — it was hurtful.”