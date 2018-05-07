Mindy Kaling Looks Like A Queen In A White Gown On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Mindy Kaling just stole the show at the Met Gala! The ‘Oceans 8’ star stunned on the red carpet in a gorgeous white gown. See her look here!

Mindy Kaling is killin’ it on the Met Gala red carpet! The 38-year-old actress showed up to the event hosted by Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace wearing an iridescent white cap-sleeve dress that featured a train and we’re OBSESSED. She paired the regal look with navy gloves and a massive gold crown with giant blue gems. Bow down to the queen!

We’re super excited to see the Mindy Project star at the gala, because her appearance is essentially a real life trailer for her new movie Oceans 8, which drops next month on June 8. Her costars Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson were also at the star-studded event hosted by RiRi, who also stars in the highly anticipated film. The film centers on Bullock’s Debbie Ocean, the estranged and formerly incarcerated sister of Danny Ocean (played by Met Gala co-host Amal’s husband George Clooney in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, because the museum is really going all-in on this free promotion thing this year), as she and a group of women attempt to rob the Met Gala for a piece of wildly expensive jewelry.

Mindy’s fans will also be thrilled to finally find out if she came with a date – more specifically, her fellow The Office star and writer B.J. Novak. The best friends surprised everyone when they showed up to Vanity Fair‘s 2018 Oscars after party together on March 4. I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend,” Mindy said in a video of her with B.J. that she shared on Instagram. Novak also accompanied the Inside Out voice actor to the premiere of her Disney film, A Wrinkle in Time. While we love it any time these two get together, we’re also completely satisfied watching her and her Oceans co-stars totally stealing the entire red carpet with their fierce looks.