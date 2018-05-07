Miley Cyrus Graces The 2018 Met Gala In Daring Low-Cut Black Gown– See Pics

What a statement! Miley Cyrus opted for a sultry black satin gown at the 2018 Met Gala, and we are so here for it! Take a look at her sexy look here.

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball! The 25-year-old singer/actress killed the 2018 Met Gala, and we’re obsessed with her low-cut black satin gown. Miley’s simple look went extremely well with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme as it captured the dark yet angelic essence of religion. She paired the ensemble with gold and silver jewelry and simple glam. And, can we talk about her hair?! Wow, we’re in love with her effortless curls.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Miley would killed the red carpet. Back in March, the former Disney star slayed yet another big event, but this time it was Easter. She took to Twitter to share a series of photos of herself with pink hair dressed up as the Easter bunny, revealing major cleavage. No wonder fiancé Liam Hemsworth is smitten! Speaking of Liam, we recently got to see a different side to their relationship when Miley shared a video of Liam pranking her on social media.

In the video, Miley can be seen recording herself and Liam, who’s driving. They both appear to be listening to a 21 Savage song until Liam screams “oh sh*t” in Miley’s ear causing her to lose control of her phone. Who doesn’t love a man with a sense of humor?! We wish they were together on the carpet. Nevertheless, we can’t get enough of Miley and her look. Check it out above!