Met Gala Best Dressed 2018 — Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

It’s the biggest night in fashion, and mega stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and many more looked gorgeous at the Met Gala. See pics of the best dressed of the night below!

The annual fashion event extraordinary is here! The 2018 exhibition theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and the organizers must have known that it would cause quite a reaction with stars like Madonna, Naomi Campbell and more. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 7, tons of mega stars like Kate Upton, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez all looked amazing on the famous stairs.

Jennifer wore a gorgeous gown, standing on the arm of her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She wore makeup from her new Jennifer Lopez X Inglot line, and looked glowing and gorgeous, as usual! Kim Kardashian West looked absolutely stunning. Kylie Jenner wowed the crowd, wearing a tight, revealing dress, just three months after giving birth!

Co-host Rihanna commanded attention when she arrived. Sarah Jessica Parker continued to prove that she is the icon of all fashion icons, by wearing a dramatic gown and headpiece. Gigi Hadid looked amazing, as did sister Bella Hadid. The two model sisters were just in Paris, walking in the Chanel Cruise fashion show on May 3. Jet-setters!

We also loved Blake Lively‘s look, and were feeling totally jealous of Hailey Baldwin‘s gorgeous gown by Tommy Hilfiger! See more fashion moments in the gallery attached!