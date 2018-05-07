Lamar Davenport, BF Who Killed Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter, Found Not Guilty Of Murder

This is utterly shocking. The man who killed E’Dena Hines, the beloved granddaughter of Morgan Freeman, by stabbing her 25 times has just been found not guilty of murder!

Lamar Davenport, 33, was charged with second degree murder for the 2015 killing of his then girlfriend, E’Dena Hines. Even though numerous eyewitnesses watched as Lamar stabbed Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter to death in front of their Manhattan apartment building, he was found not guilty of second degree murder on May 7, according to the Daily Mail. However, he was found guilty of manslaughter, thanks to a defense that argued Lamar was not in control of himself when it happened and that he was in a “drug-induced psychosis during the brutal slaying, brought on by his use of PCP.”

Lamar “suffered delusions he was releasing demons from [E’Dena Hines’] body,” Jeremy Colley, a defense expert testified in April 2018, according to the New York Daily News. Jeremy claimed that there was “evidence that [Lamar] lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the nature and cons of his conduct and appreciate the wrongfulness. I don’t think he appreciated the reality that he was inflicting wounds that could lead to her death.”

The expert argued against the prosecution’s case that Lamar killed E’Dena out of rage or jealousy stemming from a decade-long rocky relationship. Eyewitnesses claimed that Lamar was shouting Bible verses when he committed his heinous act, and that during the stabbing, he shouted, “I love you. I always loved you. God would have wanted this.” The legal team argued that, “His releasing demons had absolutely nothing to do with their prior tension in their relationship … The theme of his delusions were about redemption — not about killing, not about murder.” Had he been found guilty of second degree murder, Lamar would be facing up to 25 years behind bars.

E’Dena is the granddaughter of Morgan’s first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. The iconic actor adopted E’Dena’s mother, Deena Adair, when they were married, and testified in his affidavit that he acted as a surrogate father to E’Dena after he parents divorced when she was just 3 years old. During the trial period, Morgan had to deny having a romantic affair with his granddaughter, an accusation brought up by Lamar’s lawyers.

“Throughout E’Dena’s entire lifetime, my daughter Deena Adair and I were the primary sources of support for E’Dena financially, emotionally, mentally and physically,” Morgan wrote. “The world will never know her artistry in talent. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”