Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Baby Daddy Rumors: How Tyga Has Influenced Her Reaction

Kylie Jenner’s just about had it with the rumors that her bodyguard is the real father of Stormi Webster! She already went through that when fans thought Tyga was her baby daddy! But, here’s how T helped her deal!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is so over the rumors that every other man in her life is the father to Stormi Webster, when she and Travis Scott, 26, know who it is — HIM! “Kylie isn’t paying any attention to the ludicrous bodyguard rumors, and has no intention of publicly addressing them, as that just adds fuel to the fire,” a source close to the new mom tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Kylie and Travis know the truth, and that’s all that matters as far as she’s concerned. The rumors are ludicrous, but it’s part of being a celebrity… It wasn’t that long ago that people were speculating that Tyga is really Stormi’s father. So, Kylie refuses to engage in stupid gossip after that one about her ex. — She just tunes it out,” the source reveals.

The insider went on to explain that when Kylie heard about the bizarre rumor that her ex, Tyga, 27, was the father of her child, that was the last straw for her. Now, she doesn’t pay any mind to the gossip. As long as her relationship with Travis, the actual father of her child is fine, then she knows everything will be alright. “She’s ignoring all of the rumors and focusing on her baby and work,” the source explains, adding that she and Travis have been doing nothing but laughing about all of the crazy gossip.

As you may know, the rumor mill was working overtime when fans thought Tyga was the father of baby Stormi. Then, when Kylie was spotted out with her new bodyguard, Tim Chung, word spread that he might’ve been the father of Stormi because of their “uncanny resemblance,” some fans said. However, he silently shut the gossipers down when he took to Instagram to just tell everyone to “chill,” with a cryptic message next to a steamy selfie of himself. Hey, maybe he just shifted the chatter to focus on his good looks…

Travis, Kylie, Tim and Tyga all have yet to directly address the wild rumors. However, that’s why we’re here to keep you in the know. Meanwhile, T-Raww’s been reported to be hooking up with rapper, Iggy Azalea, 27. The pair were apparently spotted holding hands at Coachella back in April, and showing off major PDA at the annual festival. So, you know we’ll be keeping an eye on that newfound relationship!