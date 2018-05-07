Kylie Jenner Looks Super Sexy At Met Gala After Giving Birth 3 Months Ago

Now that’s a bounce back! Kylie Jenner looked sexy AF at the Met Gala, showing off her post-baby body to the world! See pics of her full look below!

Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to baby Stormi Webster on February 1, but on May 7, at the annual Met Gala, she was showing off her post-baby body in the best way! The young mom looked hot wearing a tight black dress! Of course, we have seen Kylie’s post baby body — she just went on vacation, but nothing compares to this dramatic red carpet moment from the new mom!

She wore a tight, mermaid style black velvet dress by Alexander Wang. She wore tiny silver sunglasses — so on trend! Kylie’s hair was styled by one of our faves, celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. She looked amazing! It was pulled back to really show off her strapless black dress. Thre was also a little sexy cut out just under her bust. Everything about the look was perfect!

Last year, at the 2017 Met Gala, Kylie wore a ridiculous, sheer Versace dress with a nude bodysuit underneath! “This one has about 7,000 crystals on it,” a Versace rep told Kylie as she tried it on while filming her show Life Of Kylie. “We added the fringe crystals for some drama because it’s the Met Gala.” Uh, yeah! It was insanely dramatic and looked perfect on her! Kylie even posed with Donatella Versace on the carpet. Donatella was wearing a gold one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kylie hit the Met Gala carpet alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner! It was a family affair and everyone looked amazing!