Kim K Posts Throwback Of Her As ‘Catholic School Girl’ — Did She Just Hint At Her Met Gala Outfit?

What a throwback! Kim Kardashian just dropped a major clue about her 2018 Met Gala look, and we’re shook! Wait until you see this pic!

It’s the first Monday in May! Of course, that means the biggest night in fashion is finally here, and almost every celebrity is in preparation mode including Kim Kardashian. After sharing a snapshot of herself getting ready, Kim posted a major throwback photo captioned, “Catholic School Girl 8th Grade.” And if you’ve been keeping up, you know this year’s Met theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. So, did Kim just give fans a clue about her look for tonight?! We’re thinking so. In the pic, a much younger Kim can be seen in a white oxford button down with her signature brunette stresses styled in an effortless side part. Although there’s not much to interpret here, we imagine her look for tonight will be incredible. After all, her past looks have been to die for!

In addition to her amazing looks, Kim has had her hunky husband Kanye West as arm candy over the years. However, this year she may be riding solo as Kanye is reportedly still in Wyoming putting the finishing touches on his album. “Kanye is definitely not going,” a source explained to Us Weekly. But, being that Kanye has been so unpredictable these past few weeks, we wouldn’t surprised if he did make a surprise appearance! Wouldn’t that be epic?!

Nevertheless, Kim will kill the carpet either way. After her catholic school girl throwback, Kim also shared a photo from last year’s Met wearing a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood white gown. Take a look at her epic throwback above!