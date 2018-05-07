Kris Jenner Tried Fixing Kendall’s Met Gala Outfit & She Yelled ‘Stop’ — Wardrobe Malfunction?

Oops! Here we go again. It wouldn’t be the Met Gala if there wasn’t a wardrobe blip – or two. Find out why Kendall Jenner came this close to suffering a major malfunction!

At any red carpet event, you can always count on a wardrobe malfunction. And, at the 2018 Met Gala Kendall Jenner was the unlucky victim. Well, sort of. Kris Jenner reportedly tried to fix Kendall’s Off-White by Virgil Abloh jumpsuit, but the 22-year-old model yelled “Mom, stop!” according to Us Weekly. Although we’re uncertain as to what kind of slip Kendall had, we’re sure she’s elated it wasn’t caught on camera! Wouldn’t that be so tragic?! Nevertheless, you can always count on Momager Kris to channel her inner Olivia Pope and handle any and all situations.

This oops moment will join the long list of embarrassing Met Gala wardrobe malfunctions that has kept us talking over the years. Who could forget Rita Ora accidentally flashing her panties to the world when the ridiculously, crotch high split of her Donna Karan Atelier gown revealed, well, her crotch? Photos from that 2014 night show Rita tugging on the gold gown, desperately trying not to flash the photographers lined up along the red carpet. Two years later Lorde accidentally revealed her nipple, while posing in a Valentino dress. Thankfully, the nip slip was only noticeable in photos taken from a certain angle. It could have been a lot worse!

Rita and Lorde aren’t the only celebs to have revealed a little too much skin at the Met Gala. In 2014 Kim Kardashian – who attended that year’s event with her future husband Kanye West – wore a Lanvin dress that had a slit that went all the way up to her waist. Of course, there was always a risk that she would accidentally reveal her underwear, so the reality TV star was apparently prepared and wore royal blue panties, to match the color of her dress. Trust the Carters – Beyonce and JAY-Z – to turn the Queen B’s 2014 wardrobe malfunction into a camera-worthy moment.

After one of Bey’s rings slipped off her finger while they were on the red carpet, her hubby bowed down and slid it back on, according to Bustle. You may have forgotten that moment though because that was the night JAY and Solange Knowles got into their infamous elevator fight! But that’s a whole other story!