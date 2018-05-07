Katy Perry Transforms Into An Angel For Met Gala In Gold Gown & Massive Wings

Leave it to Katy Perry to go all out for the Met Gala. The singer and ‘American Idol’ judge stunned on the red carpet in a gold dress with ANGEL WINGS! Bow down to Katy!

Katy Perry, 33, arrived to the Met Gala in a look no one saw coming. She made her grand entrance in a vintage Rolls Royce for good reason. Her look couldn’t fit in a regular car. Why? Because she wore massive wings to the Met Gala! Katy became the most ethereal angel for the Met Gala. Only Katy could pull off such a look! She paired the angel wings with an off-the-shoulder, short gold gown. The look was custom made by Versace.

Katy has been a Met Gala fashionista for years now. At last year’s Met Gala, Katy was dressed in head-to-toe in only red. She wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal red gown complete with a matching red veil. Katy has always taken fashion risks on the Met Gala red carpet. She donned a velvet Prada gown that was embellished with several gold locks, charms, belts, and a Tamagotchi! The look was super edgy, especially given Katy’s bleached eyebrows and bright blue eye eyeshadow and mascara. At the 2010, Met Gala, Katy wore a CuteCircuit gown covered in 3,200 LED lights. Katy is always keeping us on our toes at the Met Gala!

The 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and Katy’s 2013 dress would have been perfect for this year’s event. She dazzled in a beaded Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a mosaic of Sicily’s Cathedral of Monreale. She completed her religion-inspired look with cross earrings and a crown. The Met Gala is not the place to be an outfit repeater, though.

Katy headed straight to New York City after whirlwind night narrowing down the top 7 American Idol contestants to just 5 finalists. The finale is only two weeks away, and the competition is getting hotter by the day. The American Idol revival was just renewed for season 2, so you can expect Katy to be back on your TV screens next season!