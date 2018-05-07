Karlie Kloss Is Simply Elegant In A Structured Black Gown At Met Gala 2018

Karlie Kloss just arrived to the 2018 Met Gala and she looks so classy in a structured black gown. See her stunning look here!

Karlie Kloss, 25, looks absolutely stunning at the 2018 Met Gala! The Victoria’s Secret angel arrived on the red carpet wearing a black gown by Brandon Maxwell that featured a high neckline, an open back and small cutouts across her killer abs. We are so in love with her look! She totally nailed the ball’s theme, which this year is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Karlie also styled her hair into a chic bun, which was decorated with white flowers that only added to her gown’s classic design. So beautiful!

If we’re being honest, we were low-key expecting the supermodel to show up in white to the event on May 7. Not only does the color perfectly fit with the theme, but we’re still not over her structured, stark white gown that she wore in 2016 – and neither is she! Just four days before the gala, she shared a throwback to her wearing another Maxwell creation which fit in perfectly with the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. However, she did keep with the same color scheme of black and white that she sported at the event last year! Hey, it works!

But reminiscing on old looks isn’t the only way the supermodel prepared for Hollywood’s biggest night of fashion. She also documented herself getting ready on her Instagram story. First, she started the morning off with a rigorous workout. Then, she shared footage of herself getting a last minute sculpting facial. Later that day, Karlie attempted getting uptown in Manhattan, but the traffic was so bad that she had to jump on the subway in order to be on time. Can you imagine running into Karlie Kloss on the day of the Met Gala on the subway? She also shared clips of her skin being prepped with some eye patches while someone else dries her hair. But her fans also got a say in her red carpet look! The Victoria’s Secret model made an Instagram poll asking which lip stick color she should go with: red or deep plum. We now know the winner is red, which she shared ahead of stepping onto the carpet with a Boomerang video of herself applying the ruby hue. We definitely think her fans made the right choice!