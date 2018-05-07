Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Lavish 6th B-Day Party Inspired By ‘Greatest Showman’: Insane Pics

Maxwell Drew Johnson’s one lucky girl! Celebrating her 6th birthday in style, mom Jessica Simpson threw the cutie an ‘over the top’ bash that was essentially her very own carnival! See the wild pics here.

Jessica Simpson, 37, and Eric Johnson, 38, clearly went ALL out for their daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson‘s sixth birthday. Maxwell, who turned six years old on May 1, celebrated her special day with an epic circus-themed bash that was inspired by the 2017 musical hit The Greatest Showman. And boy did her parents RUN with that theme! Not only did Max’s party feature actors dressed up as characters from the movie, but there was even a giant tent, carnival games, prizes, and tons of sweet treats!

Jessica gave fans an inside look into her little girl’s party via Instagram on May 6. In one photo, Jessica and Eric stand with the birthday girl along with their 4-year-old son Ace. While the whole family is colorfully dressed on-theme, Max stands out in a purple leotard while rocking pink hair, as she presumably aimed to resemble Zendaya‘s character from the movie, Anne Wheeler. Jessica captioned the adorable image, “🎪 Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top 🎪 #TheGreatestShowman #MAXIDREW #6.”

In another photo, the singer sits inside a massive circus tent surrounded by actors all dressed up as Greatest Showman characters. “✨ Rewrite The Stars ✨ #TheGreatestShowman #ThisIsMe,” she wrote. Adding to the overall impressiveness of the party, the soiree also included a “trapeze” photo op, circus-themed goodies like popcorn and candy, an outdoor swing, loads of colorful balloons, a “TICKETS” booth, and more!

On top of all that, the walls of the tent were decorated with posters featuring the birthday girl‘s likeness and the words, “Maxwell Can Fly! She Can Really Swing Too! The Daring Young Lass on the Flying Trapeze!” as well as one for her little brother reading, “WORLD’S STRONGEST BOY!” Talk about creative!

On Max’s actual birthday, Jessica posted a super sweet photo of the two sleeping. She captioned the snapshot, “And just like that my baby is 6 #MAXIDREW.” Later in the day, the star shared a pic of Max confidently standing in front of a massive collection of colorful balloons. She wrote, “SIX.”