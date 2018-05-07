See Pics
Hollywood Life

Is Kanye West Skipping Met Gala? Kim Kardashian Preps Solo Days After His Mountain Stroll

Is Kanye West Skipping Met Gala?
SplashNews
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West got an afternoon visit at the studio from his favorite muse, wife Kim Kardashian today. Kim paid a visit to her rapper/designer husband in black biker shorts, bra top, peach coat and large sunnies after grocery shopping with sister Kourtney earlier in the day. Kanye has a new shade of blonde and pink to his hair and wore a pair of all white Yeezy 350 V2 Triple White which are rumored to be re-releasing in the coming months. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian takes a night time walk in Tokyo, on her last few days in Japan Ref: SPL1668267 060318 Picture by: East Pix - Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian arrives at Haneda International Airport.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL1659258 260218 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen arriving to Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner at Petite in West Hollywood, California. Pictured: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1615615 031117 Picture by: Mr.Canon / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Is Kim Kardashian heading to the Met Gala without Kanye West again? The most recent snaps of the couple – apart – seems to suggest she will attend without him. Or do they?

Kanye West, 40, was last pictured taking a stroll along a Wyoming mountain on May 4 in a snap obtained by TMZ. SEE THE PHOTO HERE. His wife, Kim Kardashian, 37, posted an Instagram photo of herself prepping for the Met Gala in New York on May 7. Two photos taken days – and thousands of miles – apart. So we want to know: Is Kanye going to the Met Gala or will Kim be flying solo without her man for the second year in a row? Just hours ahead of the big event, Kim teased fans with her preparations for fashion’s big night. Curled up in a comfy chair, wearing nothing but a black robe, and clutching her cell phone, she looked calm before the night’s festivities and red carpet madness. She captioned the Instagram photo, “Let the glam begin… Happy Met Monday.”

In contrast, days earlier, on May 5, Kanye gave fans a clue to what he was doing – and it didn’t involve trying on haute couture. He tweeted, “Take a walk outside. Fresh air is healing.” He also tweeted about the joys of taking naps, which he declared are “awesome” and boasted that he’s starting a “Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home.” Meanwhile, on May 7, hours after Kim’s Met Gala prep post, he tweeted a photo of him holding one of his designer shoes. He wrote, “It’s about the feeling first.”

But that still doesn’t answer the question fans want to know. Is he going to the Met Gala or is he sitting this year out and concentrating on recording his new music at his Wyoming resort instead?

Let the glam begin… Happy Met Monday

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

One source claimed that he is sitting this one out. “Kanye is definitely not going,” the insider told Us Weekly. Meanwhile, another source muddied the water by saying that even Kanye isn’t sure. The person told the magazine, “One minute he says that he will go. Another, he insists that the album needs more work. Kim just wants to go to the gala and have a great time.” Looks like we’ll have to wait and see because – if these insiders are correct – even Kanye doesn’t know where he’s going to be.