G-Eazy Apologizes To Fans After Arrest In Sweden: I’m ‘So F***ing Grateful’ To Be Free

He’s out of jail and insanely grateful for all the fans that have stuck by him. Following his arrest and conviction for assault and drug possession, G-Eazy said he was ‘embarrassed and apologetic beyond words.’

“Grateful & blessed to be free & safe, G-Eazy, 28, said in a lengthy May 6 Instagram post, following his arrest days earlier for allegedly assaulting a security guard in Sweden. “Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most. Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f*cking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f*ck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love.”

G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) was arrested on May 2 outside a club in Stockholm after “acting belligerent” towards some security guards. After allegedly smacking a guard in the face, the cops were called. Upon his arrest, the authorities reportedly found 1.5 grams of cocaine in his pocket. Halsey and Sean Kingston, who were partying with G-Eazy, tried to calm him down before he started throwing hands, but it seemed it was no use. Thankfully, G-Eazy seemed to avoid doing any major time in jail.

On May 4, he was sentenced to two years’ probation, and ordered to pay 80,000 krona (about $9,000) for his crimes, and a restitution of 6,500 krona (somewhere around $810) restitution to the security guard he allegedly assaulted, according to PEOPLE. “He has a clean record and the courthouse in Stockholm took that into consideration,” his lawyer told the publication. “He seemed very relieved when the court gave its decision and it was over with. He was released immediately.”

“I’m very sorry and want to apologize for all I’ve done,” Halsey’s boyfriend reportedly said to the Swedish newspaper, Aftonbladet. “I feel very bad and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” The prosecutor in the case was aiming for a two-month jail sentence, but G-Eazy’s legal team came through in the clutch. His lawyers pointed out that the rapper “had cooperated with the investigation, giving police statements admitting to cocaine use and his role in the assault.” The lawyer also argued that if he was incarcerated for two months, he would lose millions if forced to cancel the last 28 dates of his “Beautiful and Damned” tour. It’s a shame that defense didn’t work for Meek Mill.