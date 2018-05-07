DJ Khaled: Why He Refuses To Be Shamed By Friends & Fans Into Performing Oral Sex on His Wife

Everyone congratulated DJ Khaled for playing himself after admitting he doesn’t perform oral sex on his wife. Yet, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, even after all the public shaming, ‘the King’ doesn’t plan on starting anytime soon.

Perhaps the best thing that came out of DJ Khaled, 42, proudly admitting that he doesn’t perform oral sex on his wife, Nicole Tuck, 42, is the near-universal condemnation of Khaled’s selfish behavior when he’s in between the sheets. Khaled says he doesn’t pleasure his wife that was but expects her to perform oral on him, which seems pretty damn hypocritical. Yet, despite this backlash, “Khaled stands by what he said,” a source close to the producer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He truly doesn’t see anything wrong with it and meant every word. Khaled has never performed oral sex on a woman, and he doesn’t plan on starting, in his eyes it is just wrong.”

He believes,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “Nicole is very satisfied the way things are, and he’s never had any complaints about his performance.” It is possible that DJ Khaled just hasn’t heard his wife complain? He does tend to shout a lot, specifically his own name. Also, does this mean that DJ Khaled – in all his music producing travels and expeditions – has never heard the late Denise LaSalle’s “Lick It Before You Stick It”? The raunchy, NSFW song is also full of some handy advice for hetero dudes who need help pleasing their partners.

The world got uncomfortably up close and personal with the mating rituals of one DJ Khaled when a 2015 appearance on The Breakfast Club blew up the Internet on May 4. During the old conversation, he said he doesn’t do oral, but he expects his wife to happily perform it on him. “Because, you know what I’m saying…I’m the King. I’m the King of the house,” he said, making people ask what year DJ Khaled thinks it is.

“There’s different rules for men,” he said, continuing to dig his own grave. “You gotta understand. We the King. There’s some things that y’all might not want to do, but it’s gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do.” To be fair, it’s quite possible that Nicole just doesn’t enjoy oral sex and this bit of Khaled’s diet is actually a mutual agreed decision. However, most of the Internet tore into him over his arrogance and unbridled sexism.

There’s one more thing Khaled can do with his mouth in order to please his wife – shut it. In a series of Snapchat videos uploaded on May 2, Khaled tried to hype up Nicole as she was in the middle of a boxing workout. “Khaled, shut the f*ck up,” Nicole said, per Newsweek. “I ain’t like you. I don’t need to have you in the background talking shit, tell me to workout. I can work out without you talking.” Khaled, knowing that he messed up, said ‘Yo, chill.” It almost seems like Nicole is kind of agitated. Hey, isn’t there something Khaled can do to help relieve some of that frustration? Bless up.