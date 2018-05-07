Did John Oliver Really Quit ‘Last Week Tonight’? — Fans Freak Over Cryptic Exit After May 6 Show

Confusion erupted on Twitter when John Oliver packed up his things and said ‘goodbye forever’ to his show ‘Last Week Tonight’ — but did he really leave for good?! Here’s the deal.

John Oliver had his fans in a frenzy after the May 6 episode of Last Week Tonight! The comedian concluded the show by packing up a box of his things and saying, “That is our series. Thank you so much for watching. Goodbye forever, everyone. I regret nothing. My work here is done.” He then walked off the stage and had many wondering if this really would be his last show. However, there was more to the story. Before making his exit, John explained why he felt so fulfilled with the point he’d made it to in his career.

Earlier this year, John won one of Russell Crowe’s old jockstraps in an auction and decided to donate it to a Blockbuster in Alaska — one of the last remaining stores of the beloved video chain left. In response, Russell decided he would donate the proceeds from John’s bid to a clinic that treats chlamydia in koalas, resulting in a plaque that read “John Oliver Chlamydia Ward.” Well, John was so thrilled with the honor, that he decided he had no reason to continue on with his show!

“That may honestly be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” he gushed. “I’ll be completely honest, back when this show started, I wrote down my one and only goal for it and I put it in this envelope. It was a simple goal, and it was just three words long. That goal — a koala chlamydia ward. So, what I’m essentially saying here, is we’ve accomplished everything we’ve set out to do on this show. Which means, thanks very much everyone, but we are f***ing done here. That’s right, let’s shut it down. This show is over. Pack it up, we’re going home. We did it. We got the koala chlamydia ward.”

John Oliver out here ruining lives… legit had to investigate if he just quit his show. pic.twitter.com/xOt55C5FfS — WoNk (@MeOsHe) May 7, 2018

Wait- Is John Oliver canceled? Has he quit? What the heck is going on? I need answers and Google won’t provide them. Please help! — It’s a bird, its a plane, no wait, it’s MUELLER!!! (@JENNY08536515) May 7, 2018

Of course, it was all just sarcasm, although John really did take things to the next level and made his departure quite believable. Enough so that there were plenty of fans on Twitter who really believed it! Don’t worry, though — back in September, it was confirmed that HBO had renewed Last Week Tonight through 2020. Phew!