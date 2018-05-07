‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Finally Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple At Met Gala

‘Riverdale’ fans, this is going to make your entire year. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart walked their very first red carpet together as a couple — at the Met Gala of all places — and looked absolutely adorable!

The Bughead fandom has officially peaked. Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse, 25, and Lili Reinhart, 21, left us speechless as they walked the Met Gala red carpet together on May 7. They were among the first stars to arrive at fashion prom, but we’re not going to forget about their grand entrance — ever. While the stars, who play Jughead and Betty on the hit CW show, have walked many red carpets as just co-stars, this is their first red carpet as a couple. They looked so in love and gazed into each other’s eyes while posing for pictures on fashion’s biggest night. Swoon.

Lili looked gorgeous in a short H&M silver dress inspired by armor. A cloud-like drape of silver lamé organza was held by a high-shine waist corset. The corset was decorated with metal chains in antique silver, while silver lame organza was draped first as a mini-skirt, before billowing into a long train. She gave off serious angel vibes. Cole looked dapper in a suit with his hair slicked back. He left his Jughead beanie at home on this Monday night! The queen and king of Riverdale are took their reign to New York, and we are living for it. But where are the rest of their co-stars?!

The couple actually plays a couple on Riverdale. Bughead has become one of the show’s biggest fandoms. The real-life pair likes to keep their relationship on the down low, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to show PDA in public. Cole and Lili were caught kissing in Paris back in April 2018. Now they’ve made their Met Gala debut! Raise your hand if you’re a Bughead fan who will never recover!