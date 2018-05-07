Cindy Crawford Stuns In Fitted Red Gown At Met Gala 2018– See Pics

Lady in red! Cindy Crawford slayed the 2018 Met Gala in a simple red dress, and we’re obsessed! See her look here!

Cindy Crawford’s still got it! The 52-year-old model graced the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, and we are speechless. She looked absolutely incredible in a red gown with embellished details. We see where her daughter Kaia Gerber gets her looks from! She pulled the timeless look together with gorgeous dangling earrings and styled her hair in loose curls. She definitely kept it simple when it came to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, but the rich red color is right on point! She kept her glam pretty minimal eyeshadow and baby pink gloss. We are in love! However, the best part of her look has to be her handsome husband Rande Gerber as army candy. Cindy is one lucky woman!

Looking back, Cindy has slayed every Met Gala appearance she’s made. In 2016, the brunette beauty rocked a silver, snakeskin Balmain gown with sheer accents. Her hair was styled bone straight, and she pulled the look together with bedazzled clutch and sleek heeled sandals. However, one of our favorite Cindy Met Gala moments had to be in 2009 when she stunned in an electric blue satin Versace gown. She even wore blue eyeshadow!

Nevertheless, Cindy has been slaying all of 2018 so far. Back in April, Cindy recreated her iconic 1992 Pepsi Ad for the cover of the May issue of Town & Country. She wore a black Valentino swimsuit with a pair of Citizens of Humanity denim shorts, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks. We can’t wait to see more looks from Cindy this year! Take a look at her outfit above.