Chrissy Teigen Lounges On The Couch With Bare Bump Out Instead Of Attending 2018 Met Gala

With a baby on the way in just a few weeks, Chrissy Teigen decided to skip the 2018 Met Gala — and shared a hilarious photo of what she was up to at home instead!

Chrissy Teigen is just a few weeks away from her due date, so she decided to stay at home rather than trekking to New York City for the May 7 Met Gala. Naturally, the supermodel had to make a joke of the situation, by posting a photo of herself playing video games on the couch as dozens of other stars dazzled on the red carpet. “Waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala,” she hilariously captioned the pic. “always an honor!!!” In the photo, Chrissy wore a sports bra and sweats, which left her bare baby bump out and proud. She has no shame and we LOVE it!

At the very end of January, Chrissy revealed that she was five months along in her second pregnancy, which would put her due date around the end of May. It won’t be long now! Despite their absence this year, Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, have been a staple at the Met Gala for years. However, they also skipped the event in 2016, since Chrissy had just given birth to their first child, Luna, a few weeks before. Babies come first, people!

When Chrissy attended the 2017 Met Gala, she looked stunning in a sheer dress that was intricately covered in a lacy white fabric. The completely see-through skirt and train put her legs on display, and she completed the fierce look with her hair pulled back into a tight updo.

The theme of the 2018 Met Gala is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which aims to “create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art.” The event is being co-chaired by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, who will be joining Anna Wintour in hosting the fabulous evening.