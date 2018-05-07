Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Pose For Epic Pic At Met Gala Amid Feud — Calling A Truce?

What beef?! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj took a selfie together at the 2018 Met Gala, and we are shook! Are they finally putting their differences aside? See the pic here!

It looks like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are no longer enemies! The two posed together for a selfie at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, and we couldn’t be happier. In the pic, Cardi and Nicki appear to have called it truce as Nicki is flaunting the oh so millennial duck lips. If that’s not a sign that all is well, then we don’t know what is! But wait, there’s more. Not only did Cardi and Nicki take a photo together, but they were also spotted having a conversation. This is what we love to see!

For those of you who need a refresher, Cardi and Nicki’s alleged feud seemed to be just a rumor until their joint track “Motorsport” featuring Migos was released. When asked about the song, Cardi hinted there was drama by saying, “When I [first] heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that’s on it now.” However, Nicki remained pretty tight lipped about the entire thing until she sat down with Beats 1 Radio. “The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport,'” Nicki explained. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you,'” Nicki continued. So, it sounds like Nicki felt Cardi was unappreciative.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see the ladies are on good terms. However, that’s not the only reason we’re living for their photos. I mean can we talk about their Met looks? Cardi stunned on the red carpet in a gold embellished gown that showed off her growing baby bump designed by Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott. As for Nicki, she opted for a more daring look with a red Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline. She also rocked a dramatic headpiece and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Can we see goals?! Take a look at Cardi and Nicki’s photos above!