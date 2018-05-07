Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Black Leather & Plastic Dress At 2018 Met Gala

Beautiful Bella! The supermodel turned heads as she hit the famous steps of the Met museum in NYC on May 7 — see her sexy look below!



Bella Hadid, 21, looked drop dead gorgeous at the Met Gala, held in New York City on May 7. She looked breathtaking as she posed for photos on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She wore a sexy, layered black dress. She wore a plastic bustier, with a long black skirt in a mermaid shilouette. She covered her shoulders with a black leather cape. Hairstylist Jen Atkin did her hair, using the Dyson Supersonic professional series hair dryer and her own line of OUAI products. It was pulled into a high bun braid. She wore a dramatic black lace veil with a train.

She was definitely following the theme of the night, thanks to her papal-inspired cape and elbow length gloves! Last year, some may say Bella was “revenge dressing.” She knew her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd would be there with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and she definitely took that into consideration. She stepped onto the carpet wearing the sexiest catsuit of all time. It was lined, but appeared completely sheer, and was backless, AND off the shoulder. The black netted material showed off every inch of her perfect, model body! It was designed by Alexander Wang. She accessorized with diamond snake bracelets, black heels, and red nails.

See pics of Bella’s 2018 look and more best dressed stars at the Met Gala in the gallery attached above!