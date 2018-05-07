Anne Hathaway Stuns In A Backless Red Ruffled Ballgown At The 2018 Met Gala

Anne Hathaway looks absolutely gorgeous at the Met Gala! The ‘Oceans 8’ star arrived wearing a crimson Valentino gown and we couldn’t be more in love with her look. See it here!

Anne Hathaway, more like, Anne Hathaslay! The 35-year-old Princess Diaries actress looked like a QUEEN in a backless crimson red Valentino ballgown. The ruffled halter bodice was tied together in a neat bow behind her neck, which drew eyes up to her thin, starlike headpiece. We can’t get over how amazing she looks!

We shouldn’t be surprised that Anne totally nailed the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The last time she attended the ball was in 2015, and she worked with Ralph Lauren to custom-make her gold cap-sleeved, hooded gown. At the time, she admitted to Vanity Fair that she felt “confident” having her head covered by the sleek fabric. “There’s something protective about it. If someone asks me a question I don’t like, I can pull down the hoodie and just walk away,” she said about the unconventional design choice. The gala’s theme that year was China: Through the Looking Glass and the Academy Award winner referred to a Buddha statue for her fashion inspiration. “I found a few contemporary Chinese artists that I liked and I sent it over to Ralph Lauren,” she explained. “So we interpreted a Buddha with a hoodie.”

The event this year is co-hosted by Rihanna, who is one of Anne’s Oceans 8 costars, so we’re beyond excited to see the pair, along with the other stars from the film like Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Sandra Bullock, all at the Met Gala together. The movie, which is centered around robbing this very event, drops next month on June 8. But there’s another movie that the Les Miserables star is preparing for. In an Instagram video posted on April 5, Anne revealed that she’s altering her appearance for an upcoming project. “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you,” and we are so here for it. Take that, body shamers!” she captioned the video. We are SO here for her preemptive clap-back, as well as her spectacular Met Gala look!