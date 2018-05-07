Met Gala 2018: Will This Be The Last Ball After Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue?

Could the end of Anna Wintour’s reign at ‘Vogue’ be the end of the Met Gala as we know it?

Amidst rumors that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, 68, is set to retire this summer from her highly-coveted post, many are wondering, if with her departure, the Met Gala and its extravagance will also go. According to Showbiz411, this may be Wintour’s last run of show with the Met Gala, before she is rumored to leave Vogue and the Conde Nast company in mid-August after her September issue hits stands. “What started as a glittering, unusual festival for the Museum has devolved into a Halloween ball for reality stars,” the outlet reported, suggesting that the lavish, celeb-filled gala Wintour has created will probably be no more once she departs. The site claims that will falling ticket sales, rising budgets, the high-profile guest list and long red carpet, the Met Ball is starting to cost a lot more to put on than it’s making for the Costume Institute, which it’s suppose to benefit.

Wintour began to serve as chair of the ball in 1995, alongside two to three honorary co-chairs. This year, she worked with Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace, who all joined forces to produce an evening around the somewhat controversial theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” If Wintour were to step down from her gala chair position, it is true that so much would change. In 2014, the Costume Institute changed its name to the Anna Wintour Costume Center and she took the actual Met Gala event from a local NYC party to a worldwide extravaganza. Attendees who aren’t on the 600-700 person guest list must spend $30,000-$50,000 to attend, and designers give $500,000 and are expected fill a table with the celebs they dress for the evening.

While the Met Gala probably won’t end with Wintour’s departure, after its long 70 year history, the spectacle we’ve seen the last 5 years, with drama-filled evenings and celebs dripping in jewels, could be seeing its final days, without Wintour’s overseeing eyes.