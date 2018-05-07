Amal Clooney Glows At The Met Gala In Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Metallic Florals

We’ve missed you, Amal! While Mrs. Clooney does not walk many red carpets any more, it’s a real treat to see her get all glammed up for massive events like the Met Gala.



Amal Clooney, 40, is a pretty busy lady. Not only does she work in international law, but she’s also slaying parenting by being an incredible mother to her twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney. But even lawyers and moms alike are allowed to take a night off for a chic fashion event, which is exactly what Amal did for the 2018 Met Gala! In fact, she was the first to arrive, alongside Anna Wintour, wearing a metallic, floral, three piece ensemble by Richard Quinn that included PANTS! Oh yeah, there’s a lot going on here. Lavender pants, with a metallic silver and rose floral train, and blindingly bright silver bodice. All that’s missing? Her husband! (Just kidding — he’s there! She’s just having her moment!)

Rumors begin to swirl that Amal would be attending the Met Gala when she was spotted out and about in New York City in April 2018. It’s no secret that Amal and George like to keep to themselves by living a luxurious but private life in Italy with their twins, so to see her stateside — and alone — is pretty rare. To see her on a red carpet is even more rare, and the last time that happened was at the Casamigos Halloween party in October 2017. In case you’re unfamiliar, Casamigos is a tequila owned by her husband, George Clooney! Amal dressed up as a disco queen for the occasion alongside her longtime friend, Cindy Crawford. Earlier that month we also saw Amal join her husband on a red carpet for the premiere of Suburbicon.

Here’s hoping Amal and George have a lovely night out — without the kiddies!