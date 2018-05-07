Breaking News
2 Chainz Proposes To Wife Nakesha Ward Again On The Met Gala Red Carpet — Watch

2 Chainz is getting married…again! The rapper popped the question to his wife Nakesha Ward right on the Met Gala red carpet on May 7. Watch the magical moment unfold here!

The Met Gala has barely begun, and it’s already a night to remember! While the red carpet was filling up with unassuming celebrities and stylists, 2 Chainz dropped down on one knee and quietly asked Nakesha Ward to marry him! Here’s the thing…they’re already married! Apparently, Chainz wanted to give his lady a engagement ring upgrade and decided that this would be the perfect place to do it. Watch the sweet moment below!

Just like that! The couple were walking up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art when Chainz stopped on the stairs and pulled out the ring. An ecstatic Nakesha clearly said yes, and proudly twirled her hand around to show the rest of the venue her massive diamond ring. Aww!

 