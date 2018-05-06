Sofia Richie Takes Over Mom Duties While Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Younes With Birthday Trip

Sofia Richie is fitting in nicely with Scott Disick and his kids! The model helped her boyfriend with his dad duties while Kourtney Kardashian was whisking Younes Bendjima away for a birthday trip.

Sofia Richie, 19, spent some quality time with Scott Disick, 34, and his three kids on May 5! The model was spotted carrying Reign Disick, 3, around while joining Penelope, 5, Mason, 8, and their father for lunch at Nobu in Malibu. She wore a white crop top, black daisy duke shorts and neon blue sunglasses for the casual outing. Scott kept it simple in an olive t-shirt, matching pants and baseball hat. See the pics of Sofia with Scott and his kids here!

We’re not super surprised that Lionel Richie‘s daughter helped out with parenting duties since the kids’ mother was out of town. Since it was Younes Bendjima‘s 25th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, whisked him away on a surprise couple’s trip! After the couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Syrian American Medical Society event in Beverly Hills, California on May 4, they boarded a private jet together to ring in the French model’s birthday. She completely surprised her boyfriend with an impromptu trip to the Colorado River! They each shared stunning photos of the desert and videos from the water on their Instagram stories. We hope they had a great time!

Meanwhile, Scott’s been sharing updates of his children on his own Instagram story. He posted an adorable snap of his three kids getting ready to have their hair trimmed, which he captioned, “Squad cuts.” He also posted another pic of one of his children sitting inside an inflatable pool, holding a gallon container. The image was captioned, “Slime time,” so we can only imagine what sort of messy fun the little ones got into after the photo-op.