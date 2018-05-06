‘SNL’: Childish Gambino Delivers ‘This Is America’ With Intro By ‘Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya

Truly moving! Donald Glover took the stage as Childish Gambino for a rousing rendition of “This Is America”! Take a look!

What can’t this guy do?! After delivering one amazing sketch after another on Saturday Night Live, Donald Glover, 34 performed his track “This Is America” (as Childish Gambino) after a surprise introduction from Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Black Panther and Get Out! Going shirtless, Glover calmly worked his way into the stirring track as teenage dancers pulled out some insane dance moves nearby. By the end of the track, he was delivering chill-inducing screams amid a wide array of lights and effects. It’s an impressive performance from an artist who is refusing to play by the rules — and we love him all the more for it!

SNL has truly outdone themselves throughout season 43 in terms of their musical guests. Most recently, Jack White stopped by to wow audiences with a thrilling live performance of his soulful rock anthem “Over and Over and Over.” Utilizing 3 microphones and rocking a striped leather jacket, the former White Stripes frontman tore into the bluesy track with gusto. It’s easy to see why this guitar hero has managed to stay relevant throughout the years.

Childish Gambino performing This Is America on SNL. pic.twitter.com/IqZTdlqOkz — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) May 6, 2018

And we can’t talking about unforgettable recent visits to Studio 8H without bringing up Cardi B! Before the beloved rapstress visited on April 7, there were rumors that she was going to reveal that she was pregnant on the comedy show! And for once, the rumors were true! When she first began her performance of “Be Careful,” the camera stayed pretty focused on her from the waist up, looking gorgeous in a white gown. However, midway through the track, the camera pulled out, revealing her baby bump! Naturally the studio audience broke into cheers mid-song! It was an incredible moment for both the show and the performer!