Melania Trump Dreads Donald Watching ‘SNL’: He’s Furious People Are ‘Ungrateful’ For His ‘Sacrifice’

‘SNL’ keeps taking shots at Donald Trump, and their latest skit involving Stormy Daniels may have been their best one yet! But Melania can’t stand it when her husband watches the show. Here’s why.

The May 5 episode of Saturday Night Live majorly surprised viewers when Stormy Daniels showed up to warn Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) that a “storms a-comin’ baby.” Apparently, one of those viewers was the president himself, much to his wife Melania Trump‘s dismay.

“Melania doesn’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’, but Donald does religiously, and she always dreads it as it puts him in a really foul mood for the rest of the night,” a source close to the First Lady EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Melania has told Donald multiple times to not watch the show, because it’s inevitable he’s going to be lampooned, but he can’t help himself, he just has to tune in, and it drives him crazy.”

“Donald has strived his whole life to be powerful and respected, it’s his primary driving force — along with wealth — and the fact that he’s now president and being disrespected in this manner is utterly disgusting to him,” our insider adds. “As far as Donald is concerned, he’s given up his life to serve his country, and it blows his mind that these people are so ungrateful for his sacrifice.”

Michael Cohan (Ben Stiller) called up his boss, freaking out over how Trump keeps changing his story regarding Daniels. Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump is nothing new, and neither is the show’s affinity for mocking the current administration . The recent episode however was especially good considering they brought on the actual Stormy Daniels . ICYMI, the clip started when Trump’s attorney) called up his boss, freaking out over how Trump keeps changing his story regarding Daniels.

He ends up sifting through calls from tons of people within the president’s orbit, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Jimmy Fallon and Scarlett Johansson) as well as Trump’s private doctor Harold Bornstein (Martin Short). At the end, he gets back on the line with Trump, who tells him to start a conference call with the adult film star. Once Trump begins flirting, Daniels responds, “Sorry Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change but storms a-comin’ baby.” We can bet that the real Donald hated that!