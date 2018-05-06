Met Gala: Madonna Planning To Perform At Ball — Will She Sing ‘Like A Prayer’ Or ‘Hallelujah’?

Madonna is reportedly getting ready to perform some big hits at the upcoming Met Gala in New York City on May 7 and it’s sure to be a memorable moment. Find out the details of her performance here!

The 2018 Met Gala is almost here and Madonna, 59, one of the biggest music stars in history, is set to perform! The talented singer is reportedly getting ready to possibly sing covers of hit songs that aren’t her own at the huge event in NYC on May 7. “I’m hearing Madonna will perform at the Met Gala and possibly sing ‘Hallelujah’ and/or a Beatles tune, something along those lines,” a source close to Madonna told us.

The news of Madonna’s appearance is definitely exciting but it isn’t too surprising considering the songstress is known for performing and/or appearing at all kinds of lavish events, including the Met Gala, throughout her long career. Since the theme of this year’s gala is fashion and the catholic imagination, it would make sense if Madonna decided to sing her huge hit song “Like a Prayer” in addition to the other tunes she plans on belting out. We guess we’ll have to wait and see on this one.

While we anticipate Madonna’s part of the night, we can also look forward to plenty of familiar faces to show up at this year’s Met Gala. High-profile celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker are all confirmed to be getting ready to strut their stuff on the red carpet. As always, it will be fun to see what kind of wild wardrobe choices they decide to go with and who they decide to bring as a date. We’ll be on the lookout to narrow down some of our favorite looks and capture the unforgettable moments that make history when it comes to events such as this one!