Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Show United Front Amid Rumors Her Bodyguard Is Stormi’s Real Dad

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped on a date in New York City as rumblings persist that he isn’t really Baby Stormi’s father! See the new photo right here!

Totally stunning! Everyone’s favorite makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 20, was spotted dining out with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, on Sunday, May 5, following swirling rumors that the rapper isn’t Stormi Webster‘s actual father! A fan theory began trending recently that suggests Kylie’s bodyguard Tim Chung is the real daddy! But all the juicy hearsay clearly isn’t getting the couple down! Rocking a dark green sleeveless jumpsuit, Ky was glamorous as ever with a bold smoky eye! As for Travis, he attempted to keep a low profile rocking a faded graphic, as well as loads of bling. What an attractive pair!

The wild daddy theory began with a fan comparing photos of Stormi and Tim, claiming there’s some serious similarities! “So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok.” the fan wrote. Since, hundreds of fans have weighed in on the debate, including Tim himself! Well, kinda. The hunky bodyguard shared a selfie on May 4th with the simple caption: “Chill.” Is he commented on the rumors or just describing his relaxed posture in the pic?!

“Kylie thinks it’s hilarious that fans think her bodyguard could be her baby daddy and not Travis,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY regarding the endless rumors. “Travis even got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme. Babies can look like anyone when they’re that young, so Kylie and Travis think it is stupid that people are drawing that connection and haven’t even given it a second thought.” It’s gonna take more than some cheating rumor to faze these 2!