Kylie Jenner Stuns In Skintight Outfit That Gives Off Major Catwoman Vibes While Out With Kendall

Kylie Jenner looked absolutely gorgeous in a tight black Alexander Wang outfit that showed off her incredible post-baby figure while out with sister Kendall Jenner in NYC on May 5. See the stunning photos here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, proved she’s looking better than ever after having baby Stormi Webster just three months ago when she stepped out in New York City with older sis Kendall Jenner, 22, on the night of May 5! The new mom was wearing a black skintight long-sleeved shirt with matching pants by Alexander Wang along with transparent heels while Kendall, who looked equally as incredible, opted for a black crop top under a black leather jacket and gray jeans with matching heeled boots. Kylie took to Instagram to post a pic of the look while posing for a bathroom selfie.

The fashionable outing with Kendall comes just days after Kylie returned back to the states from a fun-filled family vacation with beau Travis Scott, 26, and daughter Stormi in the Bahamas. The two lovebirds canoodled on the beach together to celebrate Travis’ recent birthday and enjoyed their time as new parents in the tropical climate. Kylie also documented the details of the trip with pics on social media. From paddle boarding to taking a stroll near the ocean blue water, it sure looked like she was living it up in every moment.

When Kylie’s not with her main man and precious bundle of joy, she’s often hanging out with her siblings so it’s no surprise that she was spotted with Kendall over the weekend. The sisters always seem to support each other as a tight family unit whether they’re celebrating life-changing moments or going through difficult times. We can’t wait to see more of these two strutting their stuff while looking their best and being happy near each other!