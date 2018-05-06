Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insane Post-Baby Body In 1st Pics With Newborn True — See Wild Photos

It’s here! The first photo of Khloe Kardashian’s figure following her pregnancy has arrived! Take a look!

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about in Cleveland, giving fans the first peek at her post-baby figure! Per usual, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked skintight athleisure attire, highlighting her incredible booty! In the images, she and a friend casually stroll through a park in the Ohio city, attempting to keep a low profile. All the while the curvaceous reality star pushes a stroller containing Baby True but he’s carefully covered under a blanket most of the time. However, one lucky passerby in the park get to take a peek. So jealous! SEE THE PIC RIGHT HERE.

This image arrived just after fans learned that KoKo actually attended Tristan Thompson‘s game on Saturday, May 4, when he squared off against the Toronto Raptors. She rocked a full-length leopard-print coat, which handily covered her figure as she took in the game — and the Cavaliers won 105-103!