Khloe Kardashian ‘Dreaded’ Attending Tristan Thompson’s Game: Why She Changed Her Mind

Khloe Kardashian was worried about the reception she would receive when attending Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers game on May 5 and it almost caused her not to go. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, was ready to stand by baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s side despite the big cheating scandal when she attended his May 5 Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game but it turns out she wasn’t so sure she wanted to go at first. “Khloe made the decision to go to the game last minute, she wasn’t going to attend any of the playoffs, but in the end she decided to bite the bullet and just go,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She was dreading what kind of reception she was going to get, but at the end of the day she hasn’t done anything wrong so she didn’t see why she should hide herself away. Khloe has made up her mind to stand by her man and give Tristan the benefit of the doubt, so she’s forcing herself to carry on as if it’s business as usual. Walking into the arena was nerve-racking, and she was absolutely dreading it, but it turned out to be nowhere near as bad as she thought it would be.”

In addition to getting mentally prepared for her appearance at the game, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made sure to get physically prepared. “Khloe put on one of her sexiest dresses, some high heels, a very Hollywood-style huge pair of sunglasses, and held her head high,” the source continued. “She cheered her man on, and was thrilled when he won. It’s been a totally hellish couple of weeks, but now she’s made her mind up to stay with Tristan. Khloe feels a lot better and as far as she’s concerned haters are always going to hate. She’s just going to remain positive and strong, and live her life how she wants to–it’s nobody’s business but her own.”

While it definitely sounds like Khloe’s trying to stay confident in her own decision about the situation with Tristan, it was definitely a shock to many to see her back out there after all the messy headlines Tristan’s alleged infidelity caused. Still, he is the father of her new daughter, True, so we can understand if she wants to make things right! The new mom was first seen back by Tristan’s side while having lunch at a restaurant in Cleveland the day before the game on May 4. We continue to wish Khloe and Tristan only the best and hope they will eventually figure out what’s best for them and their new bundle of joy.