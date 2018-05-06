Kim Vs. Kylie Vs. Kendall: Which Kardashian/Jenner Sister Is Queen Of The Met Gala?

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all expect to be at the 2018 Met Gala. Before fashion’s biggest event, let’s take a look at their hottest gowns. Which sister rules the red carpet at the Met Gala?

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been red carpet staples at the Met Gala for years now. Kim Kardashian, 37, was the first Kardashian sister to attend the Met Gala in 2013. Kim was nearly 9 months pregnant with North West, now 4, at the time and wore a floral dress by Riccardo Tisci from Givenchy. While her first Met Gala look inspired some interesting and not-so great reactions, Kim has upped her game ever since.

The next year, Kim returned to the Met Gala in a gorgeous blue and black Lanvin dress. But her sexiest look by far was at the 2015 Met Gala. Kim stunned in a sheer white, long-sleeve gown. The dress fit her like a glove and showed off all of her voluptuous curves. The crystals looked like they were practically glued to her body! In 2016, Kim was the ultimate bionic woman in a silver metallic, long-sleeve Balmain gown. Kim kept things simple in 2017 in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress.

Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, soon joined Kim on the red carpet. Kendall made her debut in 2014 and wore a blush mermaid gown. She turned up the heat the next year in a green Calvin Klein gown that showed off major sideboob. Kendall kept up her sexy vibes in 2016 in a blue and white cutout gown. The supermodel went nearly naked in 2017 in a barely there La Perla gown. The sheer dress featured an open back and open front. The look was by far the sexiest of the night!

Kylie hit the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in 2016 in an embellished Balmain gown. She rocked a nude bodysuit with an embellished dress over the top of it in 2017. Kylie’s not afraid to sparkle on the Met Gala red carpet! We can’t wait to see what these sisters wear next at the 2018 Met Gala!