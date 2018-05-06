It’s here! Check out Carrie Underwood’s gut-wrenching video for ‘Cry Pretty,’ which premiered during ‘American Idol’ on May 6!

Less than one month after Carrie Underwood thrilled her fans with the release of her comeback single, “Cry Pretty,” she’s finally released the track’s music video! The visual for the song is quite emotional. It shows Carrie living out life in the spotlight — performing to a huge crowd, wearing the chicest clothes and more. However, when she’s not in front of the bright lights, it’s obvious she’s dealing with a great bit of pain, as she cries in the shower and in front of the mirror while by herself. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO RIGHT HERE!

“Cry Pretty” is the first music video Carrie filmed following her scary fall at her home in Nashville late last year. The singer was walking her dogs outside her house when she tripped down a step and broke her wrist. She also needed 40-50 stitches in her face. Carrie kept her face hidden from the public eye for several months, but finally came back into the spotlight last month with the debut of “Cry Pretty.” She gave an incredible performance at the ACM Awards on April 15, and eventually opened up about the accident and her recovery.

Now, Carrie is back and better than ever, with an album set for release in the fall and plans for a tour in the works. Of course, she’s also been spending the last few months bonding with her adorable son, Isaiah, and supporting her husband, Mike Fisher, as his NHL season winds down. His team, the Nashville Predators, are currently competing in round two of the playoffs, and Carrie recently sang the National Anthem at one of their home games. Too cute!