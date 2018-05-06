YBN Almighty has eyes for someone who ISN’T Blac Chyna on Instagram! He posted a photo of Instagram model India Love with a flirty caption before deleting it soon after. WTF is going on?

YBN Almighty Jay, 18, should be more careful with who he thirsts after on social media! Blac Chyna‘s boyfriend shared a photo of Instagram model India Joy rocking a bra and snakeskin leggings, which he simply captioned with the heart eyes emoji. However, the rapper swiftly deleted the image and replaced it with a promotion video for his cousin Okay Cj.

While double tapping on someone’s pics can easily be explained away, sharing and gushing over a picture of a girl that isn’t your partner is on a whole different level. We don’t know what drove him to publish – and then delete – the image, but we aren’t sure that Chyna would be too thrilled about it. After all, she’s the queen of posting pics to get a point across. She recently slammed engagement rumors by simply showing off her left hand without a ring on her Instagram.

Recently, the couple found themselves at the center of some pregnancy rumors. But after Page Six claimed Chyna was expecting her third child, and first with YBN, TMZ reported that she’s “definitely not” pregnant right now. However, the site did add that the reality star is interested in having another baby sometime in the future, so having a kid with her current beau isn’t completely out of the question. Chyna already has two kids: King Cairo, 5, who she shares with Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 1, who she shares with Rob Kardashian.

Let’s hope YBN’s Insta slip-up doesn’t affect his relationship with Chyna! I mean, if they can make it through the Internet speculating they’re having a baby together, they can get through a bit of thirsting on social media, right?